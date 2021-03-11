Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.75. 663,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 460,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

