LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 6.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.89. 1,559,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,189,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LX. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $68,578,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LexinFintech by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.