$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $96.51. 11,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,772. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,466,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 103,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

