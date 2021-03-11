Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 43,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,105. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 46,505 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $884,525.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,902,517. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

