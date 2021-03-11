Argent Trust Co Buys 1,198 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after buying an additional 789,211 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 846,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after buying an additional 303,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

