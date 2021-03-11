Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 75,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 118,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

