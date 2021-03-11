Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SpartanNash’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

SPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $739.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

