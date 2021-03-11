Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $7.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 2,918,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,199. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.