Berenberg Bank Upgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Buy

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

ETN stock opened at $136.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

