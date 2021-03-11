Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.17 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $51,895.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00705969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00066444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

