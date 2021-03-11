Morse Asset Management Inc Has $873,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 51,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

