97,695 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $938,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 761,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

RTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.42. 56,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

