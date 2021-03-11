Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Short Interest Update

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 456,200 shares, a growth of 785.8% from the February 11th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MTTCF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,630. Ophectra Real Estate and Investments has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42.

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat.

