ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.50

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 151.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

