Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.18

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.18 and last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 1133711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.80.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

