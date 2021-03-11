LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,894. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 292.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $309,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

