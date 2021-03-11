Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR opened at $10.32 on Friday. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $277.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immersion news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immersion by 677.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Immersion by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.