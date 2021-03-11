Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Trading Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares shot up 6% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sensus Healthcare traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.40. 195,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 666,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

