RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. RadNet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

RDNT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 532,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,873. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,625.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,679,850. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

