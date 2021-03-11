RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. RadNet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
RDNT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 532,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,873. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
