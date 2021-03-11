Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $97.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.64.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $111.67 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.