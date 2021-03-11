RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. RadNet traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $23.18. 532,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 204,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,690.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,550. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RadNet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RadNet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in RadNet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.