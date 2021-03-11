Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Cellectis stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $926.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cellectis by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

