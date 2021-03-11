Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Price Up 7.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Colony Capital traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 8,108,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,696,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,640,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 369,411 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

