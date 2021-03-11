Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Up 9.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $89.80 and last traded at $88.05. Approximately 201,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 155,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Endava by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

