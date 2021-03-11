Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

DAR stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

