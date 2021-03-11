Amyris, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amyris in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amyris’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.