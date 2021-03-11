Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

