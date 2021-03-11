Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $63.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $86.28. 10,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

