Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $63.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.
DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE DDS traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $86.28. 10,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.80.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
