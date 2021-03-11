Analysts Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target at $26.80

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $17.33. 5,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -67.88. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

