Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Earnings Results

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

CLDR stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 549,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

