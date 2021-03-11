Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,796. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

In other Driven Brands news, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.