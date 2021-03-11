$334.31 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $334.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.11 million. SLM reported sales of $400.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SLM by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,508,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $54,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

