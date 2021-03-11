Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. posted earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V..

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,743. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $190.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.