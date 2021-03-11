iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM traded up $12.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,256. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $382.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.93 and a 200 day moving average of $335.17.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

