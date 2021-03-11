Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 36,713 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.76. 41,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.79. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Accenture to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

