Archer DAO Governance Token Price Reaches $1.11 (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $786,274.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,028,327 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

