Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Cap of $31.30 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $31.30 million and $645,255.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00051807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00704585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.