Brokerages Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price at $12.17

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 268,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

