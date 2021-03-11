Maryland Capital Management Has $2.35 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after buying an additional 146,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. 42,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.