7,607 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,538. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.