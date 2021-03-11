Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 314 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.04. 10,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.