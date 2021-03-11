Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 19,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,360. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.