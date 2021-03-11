Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. 49,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,650. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

