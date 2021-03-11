Maryland Capital Management Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.74. 536,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,637,865. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

