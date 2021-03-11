J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,753 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, reaching $178.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $176.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

