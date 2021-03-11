Maryland Capital Management Has $23.69 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,131.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 163,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 156,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,862. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

