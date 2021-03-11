Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,028,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

NKE stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.67. The company had a trading volume of 89,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $217.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.55. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.