Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADVM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $11.33 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after buying an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

