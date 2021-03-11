Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

