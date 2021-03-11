22nd Century Group (XXII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

